(Photo) Manchester United star's shirt is presented as a gift to the Pope

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has today had the honour of his shirt being given as a special gift to Pope Francis.

See below as Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham gives the Pope a Man Utd shirt with Martinez 6 on the back, which will no doubt be a special present for his fellow Argentinian…

The Pope looks delighted to be receiving this Red Devils shirt, but Manchester City fans might be wondering why their Argentinian player Julian Alvarez was overlooked by the Mayor.

