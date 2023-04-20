Man United team news: Rashford and Shaw only make the bench for Sevilla test

Serial Europa League winners Sevilla stand in Man United’s way of a semi-final berth in the competition, and Erik ten Hag will know that his side has the beating of the Andalusians.

But for two late and regrettable own goals at Old Trafford in the first leg, the Red Devils were well on top and really should’ve put the tie to bed.

Instead, a smash and grab from the Spanish top-flight side leaves the outcome of this tie in the balance and ensures a fantastic atmosphere at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Dutchman is without Bruno Fernandes for the match, the Portuguese suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg.

Hopes that both Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford would be ready to start the match were dashed, with both seemingly only fit enough to make the bench.

? Your United XI for tonight's huge game ?#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2023

Depending on how the tie unfolds, ten Hag does have the option of bringing either on later in the game, and the towering Wout Weghorst could also see some action if United are having to throw the kitchen sink at their hosts in order to get the result required.

The starting XI has a good mixture of pace, power and experience in all areas, and Casemiro will almost certainly play a big part against a team he knows well.

With the creativity of Christian Eriksen to complement the Brazilian’s battling qualities, this one could be won and lost in the midfield areas.