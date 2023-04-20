Manchester United enter race to hijack Liverpool move for 24-year-old

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mathews Nunes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The player is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Liverpool and Football Insider are now claiming that Manchester United have entered the race and they are looking to hijack the move this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves at the start of the season, and he has done reasonably well for the Molineux outfit.

Manchester United need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Nunes could prove to be a quality acquisition. The player is well-settled in English football now, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.

The Portuguese international would certainly be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay.

As for Liverpool, they are set to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers and Jurgen Klopp will need to replace them adequately.

Nunes seems like a quality option and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off competition from their arch-rivals Manchester United and sign the player.

The Red Devils are more likely to qualify for the Champions League compare to Liverpool and that could give them an edge in the transfer race. In addition to that, the Red Devils have more financial resources as well.

Wolves would probably prefer to sell to the highest bidder at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old midfielder ends up.