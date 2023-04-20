Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Liverpool & Man Utd transfer stance on €40-45m star

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the various reports on Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and potential transfer interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Nunes has shone in his time in the Premier League, and it’s not surprising to see that he seems to be attracting interest from bigger names ahead of the summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that the Portugal international has been on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets, though he’s no longer a priority for them.

Nunes has also been linked with Man Utd by Football Insider, though Romano says he’s not aware of anything advanced on that front.

“Liverpool have Matheus Nunes in the list since long time but he’s not a priority now, they have other names on top of the list,” Romano said.

“I think asking price could be close to €40-45m.

“Man United now are focused on club sale and then striker is the priority; I’m not aware of advanced talks for Nunes at this stage.”

So it seems that Liverpool’s interest in Nunes is stronger than United’s, but it remains to be seen if he’ll get a big move this summer if Jurgen Klopp’s side now have other priorities.

The 24-year-old surely has what it takes to play for a bigger club, but there also look like being other exciting midfield talents on the market this summer, so his future may also hinge on what happens with them.