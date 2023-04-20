Napoli owner puts crazy transfer fee on Man United target Victor Osimhen to keep suitors away

Victor Osimhen is a name that will be on many transfer shortlists heading into this summer as the Napoli star has developed into one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

The Nigeria international is the top goalscorer in Serie A this season and has spearheaded Napoli’s charge to the Italian title – which is close to being confirmed.

Across the 31 matches the 24-year-old has played this season, the striker is averaging a goal contribution per game with 26 goals and five assists.

Aware of the interest in Osimhen heading into the summer transfer window, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has priced his top goalscorer at €150m in the hope that it turns off some suitors, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has priced Victor Osimhen at €150m.

Man United have been one of Osimhen’s main pursuers as Erik ten Hag has made signing a number nine a priority this summer. The Napoli star, along with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, are said to be United’s top two targets; with both set to cost the Red Devils over £100m.

€150m is a lot of money for Osimhen and it is unsure whether Man United would be willing to pay it. However, if they do, the Red Devils will be getting a serious player that will take them up another level next season.