Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is currently on loan at Premier League club Chelsea.

The 23-year-old joined the London club during the January transfer window, and he was expected to hit the ground running.

According to a report from AS, Atletico Madrid were hoping to sell the player permanently to Chelsea after a successful loan spell. However, things are not going according to plan for the Portuguese international.

While Felix has impressed in bits and parts, the 23-year-old is yet to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge.

He has scored just twice in the league this season and Chelsea will need to bring in a more reliable goalscorer at the end of the season.

The report from the Spanish publication claims that Atletico Madrid were hoping to raise around €100 million from the sale of Felix at the end of the season. However, his underwhelming performances at Chelsea have more or less ensured that Atletico Madrid will not be able to recoup substantial money from his sale in the summer.

Felix had already fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid, and he is not a key part of Diego Simeone’s first-team plans and the Argentine does not want him back. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

According to AS, Premier League side Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old and they could look to make a move for him. The report adds that money is not a problem for the English club.

Eddie Howe needs to add more quality in the final third and Felix could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Portuguese international is a world-class talent who could develop into a top-class player for the Magpies with the right coaching and experience. He would be an upgrade on Calum Wilson, who has been rather underwhelming the season.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay big money for the players and Atletico Madrid will be hoping that the Magpies are serious about signing him.