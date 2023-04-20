Opinion: David de Gea’s ‘sweeper keeper’ routine has to be the final straw for Man United

It’s inconceivable that David de Gea should still be a Manchester United player next season.

The Spanish custodian is an error-prone liability for the Red Devils, and this was evidenced once again during their Europa League humiliation against Sevilla.

At 2-0 up and cruising during the first-leg of their quarter-final tie, it was unfortunate that United conceded two late own goals, neither of which de Gea can be blamed for.

However, the three goals that were conceded in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjaun in the second-leg could all be put down to him.

A ridiculous pass out to Harry Maguire whilst the defender was surrounded by three Sevilla players was only ever going to end one way.

Nightmare start for Man Utd! ? It's a mix-up at the back that gifts Sevilla the lead…#UEL pic.twitter.com/PwGAQAjcys — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

Maguire isn’t the most mobile centre-back at the best of times and with no time to think, he panicked and tried to play the ball back but only succeeded in handing Youssef En-Nesyri a simple chance to open the scoring.

United’s marking was shocking for the second goal directly after half-time, though de Gea appeared to be caught in some no-man’s land.

Not decisive enough to come out and command his area as a corner was swung in, nor was he well positioned on his line and allowed a header to loop over him.

The third goal has to be the final straw.

De Gea appeared to try and trap the ball well outside of his area, making a complete hash of it and giving En-Nesyri an open goal to aim at.

Sweeper keeper? On this evidence, he’s about as far from that as it’s possible to be and it’s difficult to see how he survives this.

Ten Hag on De Gea being No 1 next season + beyond: "He is the one with the most clean sheets in the Premier League, that shows he is a very capable goalkeeper." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 20, 2023

That said, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell tweeted some quotes from Erik ten Hag after the game which suggests the keeper still has the support of his manager.

A little worrying wouldn’t you say.