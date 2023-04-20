Photo: Man City star Jack Grealish gushes over meeting pop royalty

It’s good to know that the cream of English footballing talent can still find themselves star struck in the right environment.

Man City’s Jack Grealish has played his way into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this season, and he, along with his colleagues, has been a major part of their title challenge.

If the Citizens win all of their remaining games they will be Premier League champions again, and the pressure to do so will be immense.

Away from the pitch players therefore need to be able to wind down, and Grealish did so by meeting Sir Elton John.

As his tweet showed, he was in awe of the pop legend.