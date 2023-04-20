Exclusive: PSG more likely to sign these two alternatives to Jude Bellingham

Paris Saint-Germain could do with a signing like Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham to strengthen their midfield, but it currently looks a pretty unrealistic deal, according to Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Bellingham has risen to stardom since joining Dortmund as a youngster a few years ago, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move for huge money before too long, though it’s not yet clear where.

The England international could be ideal to give PSG some much-needed spark in the middle of the park, but Johnson is not sure they could afford to splash that much cash on one player this summer when their whole squad needs a rebuild.

The French giants will instead more likely look for a different profile of player, with Johnson naming Nice ace Khephren or Lens man Seko Fofana as alternatives which could make more sense.

Discussing Bellingham and PSG’s midfield targets, Johnson said: “Signing a player of Bellingham’s quality would be a massive coup for PSG, and maybe it’s something they’ll look at if more clubs start dropping out of the running for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

“We’ve already seen Liverpool leaving the race for Bellingham, but if top clubs are deciding to drop out of this deal then it’s because the asking price from Dortmund is probably on the exorbitant side.

“Personally, I’d be surprised if it came to the point where PSG strongly considered making a move. He’d be ideal for PSG in many ways because he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they’re looking for to rebuild their midfield, but he also doesn’t fit in many ways with what they’re trying to put in place with a new culture built mostly around young French talent, and specifically talent hailing from the Paris region where possible.

“As much as Bellingham and his quality would be welcome at PSG if the opportunity arose, I don’t particularly think the chances are high. If they did make that move they’d have to make some major financial sacrifices, and they wouldn’t have much room for manoeuvre in other areas of the team, when the reality is that PSG have a lot of work to do this summer to pretty much rebuild this team from top to bottom.

“In terms of midfield players that I do know PSG really like, Khephren Thuram of Nice is definitely up there. They’d be very interested in trying to bring him in, though it’s not clear how straightforward the relationship between the two clubs will be because of Christophe Galtier. Seko Fofana is another player they could revisit after his good season at Lens, even if he’s not been quite at the level of previous seasons.

“Thuram and Fofana, rather than Bellingham, are more the kind of profile PSG are interested in.”