Real Madrid’s Champions League request is turned down by UEFA with Man City the beneficiaries

May looks set to be quite the month for Real Madrid, as they go in search of a Copa del Rey final win against Osasuna and a Champions League semi-final victory over Man City.

Both opponents will surely have something to say about that, with Pep Guardiola eyeing his first Champions League title win since he left Barcelona.

It appears incomprehensible that one of the finest coaches of his generation hasn’t been able to get his hands on the trophy since Barca’s epic 2011 win at Wembley against Man United.

If the Catalan was looking for a sign that things could be about to change in that regard, he arguably got it on Thursday.

According to Cope journalist, Melchor Ruiz, writing on Twitter, UEFA have turned down Real Madrid’s request to have the first leg of the semi-final moved back by 24 hours.

El @realmadrid preocupado por la proximidad de la Final de la Copa del Rey (6 mayo) con las fechas de ida de las semis de Champions (9/10) había solicitado con anterioridad tanto a @UEFA como a @rfefel poder jugar el día 10 en lugar del 9 Pero nada, tendrán solo 3 dias ? — Melchor Ruiz (@MelchorRuizCope) April 20, 2023

The reason for the request by Los Blancos is because they face playing in the Spanish Cup final just three days beforehand, and given the expected intensity of that match, such a quick turnaround would seem to favour the Premier League outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool identify La Liga goalkeeper as Caoimhin Kelleher replacement Newcastle decide to offload big money signing in order to raise funds for summer Chelsea could drop both goalkeepers in order to sign Bundesliga star

It is worth pointing out that Guardiola’s side will arrive in Madrid having played Leeds United only two days before their European test.

Leeds are fighting relegation but have been well beaten in matches recently, and surely only the most fervent supporter would think their side would get anything out of a game featuring a rampant Erling Haaland and his swashbuckling team-mates.