Man United & Liverpool transfer target expected to move for £40m this summer

Manchester United and Liverpool may reportedly have been handed a major boost in the transfer market ahead of this summer with the news that Wolves are preparing for life without Ruben Neves.

The classy Portuguese midfielder will likely command a fee of around £40million as it seems to have been decided that this summer is the time for him to move on, according to the Telegraph.

Neves could be a fine signing for Man Utd, who lack quality in midfield at the moment, and they’ve recently been linked with the 26-year-old by Sport.

Midfield is also a problem position for Liverpool at the moment, with Ben Jacobs recently mentioning the Reds’ interest in Neves in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

If a talent like Neves is available for just £40m, there will surely be a long queue of clubs trying to snap him up, with the Telegraph also mentioning previous interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

United and Liverpool also make sense as destinations, however, and it will be interesting to see if Champions League football will end up influencing the player’s decision, with the Red Devils more likely than their rivals, but not yet guaranteed to get it.