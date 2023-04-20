South Korean international hot-shot available for just £16m with West Ham planning to swoop

With the end of the 2022/23 season approaching, West Ham are one of the sides that need to be planning how their squad is going to look at the beginning of the following campaign.

It’s clear that the Hammers have underperformed for the vast majority of the season, and with only 29 goals from 30 English top-flight games, per the official Premier League website, it doesn’t take long to work out where the club’s problems lie.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Hammers News hint that at least three attacking players in Michail Antonio, Gianluca Scamacca and Manuel Lanzini could be on their way out of the club.

If there is to be significant changes in the attacking areas, good quality replacements will need to be acquired. Particularly if the east Londoners have genuine aspirations to finish in the European places next season – assuming that they stay up of course.

Estadio Deportivo have noted that Mallorca’s exciting 22-year-old South Korean international attacking midfielder Kang-in Lee is interesting the Hammers, who could easily afford the reported €18m/£16m buyout clause on the player.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham eyeing new manager who almost won the Premier League title (Photo) Manchester United star’s shirt is presented as a gift to the Pope Man United & Liverpool transfer target expected to move for £40m this summer

Aston Villa are credited with being the only club that have made their intention to buy the player clear, so if the east Londoners want in, they’ll have to move quickly it seems.

The player has three goals and four assists in all competitions per WhoScored, which, for a team that has been hovering around the mid to lower part of the La Liga table in 2022/23, is a reasonable enough return.