Exclusive: Arsenal scout La Liga duo, latest on €45m Liverpool target, Nagelsmann perfect for Chelsea – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

AC Milan

It’s finally official – AC Milan have announced the new contract signed for Olivier Giroud, which will be valid until June 2024.

Rafael Leao on contract expiring in 2024 and new deal negotiations: “I want to stay here at Milan, yes — but there are some things to resolve. I’m still under contract for one more year, we’re in talks. I feel at home at AC Milan. I’m so, so happy to be here.”

Arsenal

Arsenal sent their scouts to watch both Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Real Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet. The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m.

Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Lionel Messi: “Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need lot of effort to make it happen. Today I don’t see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, Barca can still make moves to get Leo. They can sell players, for sure — but they still have some players to register too.”

Bayern Munich

Noussair Mazraoui: “I’m disappointed with current situation. I was a starter here before the World Cup, now I’m fit and don’t get any game time. I’m not even second/third choice. It’s too early to talk about my perspective, but not good.”

Brighton

Official. Pascal Gross signs new deal at Brighton valid until June 2025. Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with the deal, saying: “I am absolutely delighted, he’s one of best players I have worked with during my career. He’s one of the secrets to Albion’s success.”

Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann has been speaking to Chelsea since Graham Potter was fired, so talks are constant and he remains the favourite; but it’s also important to say that nothing has been decided on club side yet, so there’s room for change. Everything remains open so for Nagelsmann. I think he’s an excellent option for what Chelsea need right now – an elite coach, young but with modern ideas, someone for long term for sure.

The internal feeling at Chelsea is that they have now cooled their interest in Luis Enrique. They had conversations with Enrique and Nagelsmann, and the Spaniard has been in England, but nothing was agreed, and in the last round of talks Chelsea were not so happy with some of the points and the feeling was not right. Let’s see how it will continue – we know Enrique is also appreciated at Tottenham, he’s one of five or six names on their list, while he also has interest from some national teams.

Thiago Silva pulling no punches when discussing Chelsea’s problems: “We can’t blame coaches if we don’t take responsibility. It’s difficult moment for Chelsea, lot of changes… we have many top players but you also have someone unhappy. We need a strategy in order not to make the same mistakes next season.”

Liverpool

Liverpool have Matheus Nunes in the list since long time but he’s not a priority now, they have other names on top of the list. I think asking price could be close to €40-45m. Man United now are focused on club sale and then striker is the priority; I’m not aware of advanced talks for Nunes at this stage.

Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up. They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern. Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let’s see if they can persuade him to stay. Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern consider him a really important player, so Liverpool are also considering Mason Mount and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister soon, probably in the next few weeks.

Fabio Carvalho’s Liverpool future is in doubt ahead of this summer as he’s hardly played for Jurgen Klopp’s side recently. We have to see what solution they will find for him.

It is my understanding that Liverpool could also look at new back up goalkeeper in the summer as Caoimhin Kelleher hopes to get more minutes as regular starter elsewhere next season. Many clubs are already showing interest in Kelleher loan deal in case Liverpool gives the green light.

Manchester City

Another goal from Erling Haaland last night as Manchester City progressed into the Champions League semi-finals. The Norwegian has now scored 35 goals in 27 Champions League games in his career. 48 goals in 41 games as Manchester City player this season…and counting!

I’m aware of stories about Erling Haaland’s contract. I will report fully on this story once I have something confirmed. At this stage for sure Manchester City would be happy to offer the 22-year-old a new deal but this is something that has to be discussed with player side in the next months, so we’re at really early stages and nothing is advanced yet.

Ilkay Gundogan on his future: “There are talks in the background and I think it’s normal. But without going into too much detail, there’s nothing decided yet. Of course the talks continue — and so if there’s a decision you will be the first to know”.