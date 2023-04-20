Video: Another calamitous De Gea mistake sees Man United humiliated by Sevilla and dumped out of Europe

Manchester United FC
Both captain for the night, Harry Maguire, and Man United goalkeeper, David de Gea, were at fault for gifting Sevilla an opener in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, but Sevilla’s third goal was all of the custodians own making.

A long ball was punted up field, and all that de Gea needed to do was control it and pass to a colleague or even thump it into row Z.

Instead he managed neither, and his attempt at trying to trap the ball was embarrassing.

It left Youssef En-Nesyri, scorer of the first of the night, with an open goal to aim at and he made no mistake.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

