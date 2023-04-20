Video: Astonishing Maguire error sees Sevilla take an early lead against Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was the worst possible start for Man United in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as the Red Devils gifted Sevilla an early lead.

David de Gea’s suicidal ball out to Harry Maguire was ill-advised given that the captain was surrounded by opposition players, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka was unmarked out wide.

More Stories / Latest News
“We’re in talks” – Rafael Leao addresses future amid links to Man City
Photo: Man City star Jack Grealish gushes over meeting pop royalty
West Ham team news: No surprises from Moyes as Hammers go for Euro semi-final berth

Maguire’s attempted pass back to his keeper was cut out and it left Youssef En-Nesyri with the easiest of chances to give Sevilla the advantage in the tie.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport, CBS Sports Golazo and TUDN USA

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka David de Gea Harry Maguire Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.