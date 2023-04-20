Video: Astonishing Maguire error sees Sevilla take an early lead against Man United

It was the worst possible start for Man United in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as the Red Devils gifted Sevilla an early lead.

David de Gea’s suicidal ball out to Harry Maguire was ill-advised given that the captain was surrounded by opposition players, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka was unmarked out wide.

Maguire’s attempted pass back to his keeper was cut out and it left Youssef En-Nesyri with the easiest of chances to give Sevilla the advantage in the tie.

Nightmare start for Man Utd! ? It's a mix-up at the back that gifts Sevilla the lead…#UEL pic.twitter.com/PwGAQAjcys — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI CAPITALIZES ON A MISTAKE FROM HARRY MAGUIRE. ? Sevilla take the lead on aggregate. ? pic.twitter.com/Su1YyIigk1 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2023

?? ¡Goooooool del Sevilla! ??

?? ¡Goooooool del Sevilla! ?? Grosero error de Maguire y Sevilla abre el marcador ?? Sevilla (3) 1-0 (2) Manchester United ? ? EN VIVO: https://t.co/8uPWltTvQj

? TUDN y Unimás#TuEuropaLeague | #WeareSevilla | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2LphvYvxLr — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 20, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport, CBS Sports Golazo and TUDN USA