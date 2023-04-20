Video: Paul Scholes’ pre-match prediction for Sevilla vs Man United was not even close

Man United endured a very tough night in Seville as they were dumped out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla. 

The Spanish side destroyed the Premier League club 3-0 to advance to the next round 5-2 on aggregate.

The La Liga side are now looking to win the trophy for a seventh time but Man United legend Paul Scholes never took that into consideration when predicting the result of tonight’s match beforehand.

The former midfielder predicted a 3-1 win for Man United with Anthony Martial to open the scoring – which was way off the result that played out.

