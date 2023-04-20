Video: West Ham grab three quick-fire second half goals including Declan Rice stunner against Gent

After going behind at home to Gent in the Europa Conference League, West Ham well and truly turned the second-leg of their quarter final around with three quick-fire second-half goals.

A VAR check resulted in a penalty for the Hammers in the 55th minute, and Lucas Paqueta made no mistake.

That was quickly followed buy the goal of the night from captain Declan Rice, who powered forward before unleashing an unstoppable low drive.

Michail Antonio was then given the freedom of the London Stadium to bag his second, West Ham’s fourth, just after the hour mark and surely put the tie to bed.

GOAL | West Ham 2-1 Gent | Lucas Paquetápic.twitter.com/cZR6DBifEw — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 20, 2023

Declan Rice puts West Ham 3-1 up in style!! ? What a run from the West Ham captain! ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/LJRSUwIX4G — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

DECLAN RICE! WHAT A RUN AND FINISH. ? pic.twitter.com/FfELdz3hCS — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2023

West Ham are running away with it now!! ? What a way to come back from 1-0 down… Great finish from Michail Antonio!! ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/ze87Fs2HKB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

GOAL | West Ham 4-1 Gent | Michail Antoniopic.twitter.com/cdmizC9AlI — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 20, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and ESPN