Video: West Ham grab three quick-fire second half goals including Declan Rice stunner against Gent

After going behind at home to Gent in the Europa Conference League, West Ham well and truly turned the second-leg of their quarter final around with three quick-fire second-half goals.

A VAR check resulted in a penalty for the Hammers in the 55th minute, and Lucas Paqueta made no mistake.

That was quickly followed buy the goal of the night from captain Declan Rice, who powered forward before unleashing an unstoppable low drive.

Michail Antonio was then given the freedom of the London Stadium to bag his second, West Ham’s fourth, just after the hour mark and surely put the tie to bed.

Pictures from BT Sport and ESPN

