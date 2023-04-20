Video: Worst possible start to second half for Man United as Bade puts Sevilla 2-0 up

Man United had found themselves up against it in Seville in the first half, where only a VAR-assisted offside decision kept the score at 1-0 to the hosts at half-time.

That didn’t last too long after the restart, however, as Loic Bade was allowed the freedom of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to rise and loop a header over a stranded David de Gea.

It’s arguable that the Spanish custodian could’ve made more of an effort to command his area from the Sevilla corner that led to the goal, and it means the Red Devils have a mountain to climb to get back in the tie.

