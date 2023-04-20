West Ham eyeing new manager who almost won the Premier League title

It’s likely to be a hugely important summer for West Ham United, particularly if David Moyes manages to keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

The Scot is likely to fall on his sword in any event though the board can’t contemplate making the wrong appointment again and seeing the side battling relegation once more.

A year after looking like European regulars, the east Londoners have been poor domestically throughout 2022/23.

Whilst they can still claim to be in Europe, the fact that it’s in UEFA’s third tier competition, the Europa Conference League, is fooling no one.

Simply put, they have to win it this season or face 2023/24 with just domestic trophies to fight for, and for a club that had genuine aspirations for progression, that isn’t good enough.

Clearly, the club need a manager to come in that is forward thinking and with a bit of nous as to how to bring success to the London Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers was a whisker away from winning the Premier League title when he was at Liverpool, and managed to take Leicester City to an FA Cup final win.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), he is on the list of suitors to replace Moyes at the end of the current campaign.

It would appear from the report that Paulo Fonseca is the favourite, with Graham Potter also in the frame, and all three should represent a significant upgrade on Moyes.

The latter two have Premier League experience and both are free agents which should edge them ahead when the time comes to sit down and negotiate.