West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season.

The Hammers are reportedly looking at a number of Championship players to strengthen their squad, and the Watford striker Joao Pedro is a target for them.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has been in splendid form for Watford this season, scoring 11 goals in the Championship. He has the potential to develop into a top-class striker and West Ham could certainly use someone like him.

Michail Antonio has been largely underwhelming the season and summer signing Gianluca Scamacca is yet to find his form.

West Ham have struggled to score goals consistently, and bringing in a quality striker should be a top priority for them in the summer.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club will be an attractive option for Pedro and he is likely to be tempted to join the Londoners. However, West Ham must ensure that they secure safety first. The 21-year-old Brazilian is unlikely to join another Championship club.

West Ham must look to preserve their status as a Premier League club if they want to attract the top talents in the summer.