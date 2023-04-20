West Ham team news: No surprises from Moyes as Hammers go for Euro semi-final berth

It’s a ‘winner takes all’ Europa Conference League quarter-final second-leg at the London Stadium, and David Moyes hasn’t sprung any surprises in his West Ham starting XI to play Gent.

The Scot has overseen a dismal domestic season for the Hammers, but they’ve been a different animal in Europe where they’ve won 10 and drawn one of their 11 games so far this season.

A semi-final berth awaits, with the chance of potentially raising the club’s first silverware in an age.

With last season’s Europa League failure against Eintracht Frankfurt no doubt still fresh in their minds, the Hammers need to use that experience to push them on in front of their long-suffering supporters in east London.

Your STARTING XI for Europe ?? pic.twitter.com/Zs7x7hJTU1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 20, 2023

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen will lead the line for the hosts, with Said Benrahma and Lucas Paqueta giving the midfield some creativity.

Declan Rice will lead his team-mates as usual and Tomas Soucek will complement his battling qualities.

A solid enough back line of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri will still need to be on their guard against a sprightly visiting side.

Alphonse Areola remains in goal and Moyes is unlikely to be fazed if the game goes to penalties.

That’s because the custodian has saved both spot-kicks that he’s faced during his Hammers career according to Fox Sports.