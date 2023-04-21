13 goals, 11 assists this season: Arsenal to battle London rivals for 23-yr-old attacker

Arsenal and West Ham have been linked with a move for the Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 23-year-old has been in splendid form for the Spanish outfit this season, scoring 13 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness) claims that the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the winger, and they could look to make a move at the end of the season. The winger has a contract with the Spanish club until 2024 and he could be signed for a reasonable price this summer.

It is hardly a surprise that Arsenal are looking to add more quality and depth in the wide areas.

They have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all season. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate his key attackers this season because of the lack of depth in the squad.

Arsenal are all set to return to the Champions League next season and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts. Chukwueze could prove to be a quality option for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has already proven himself in the Spanish league and in the European competitions with Villarreal and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Moving to the North London club would be a step up in the player’s career and it could help him showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Meanwhile, West Ham will have to add more quality in the final third. They have struggled to create goalscoring opportunities and find the back of the net consistently this season.

Apart from bringing in a quality finisher, they should look to bring in an elite creator as well.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham manage to preserve their status as a top-flight club by the end of the season. They are currently involved in a relegation battle.