“A muscle injury” – Jurgen Klopp confirms forward star will now miss next three matches

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will miss the Reds’ next three games due to a muscle issue.

The Brazilian played in Liverpool’s 6-1 win over Leeds on Monday and it is uncertain if it was that clash or training where the forward picked up the problem.

It will keep Firmino out of action for the Reds’ next three games: Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham, and the earliest he could return to action is their clash with Fulham the week after next.

Speaking at his press conference today, Klopp said about the forward via This is Anfield: “Unfortunately, Bobby picked up a muscle issue, we will see how long that takes.

“It is not too serious, but definitely, out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible as well, then we will see. We have to take it day by day.”

Here's what Klopp had to say on Roberto Firmino's injury ? pic.twitter.com/JBgYVGgmjd — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 21, 2023

Although Firmino has not been a regular this season, the 31-year-old is the Merseyside club’s third-highest goalscorer with 11 goals this campaign.

The Liverpool legend is set to leave the club at the end of the season and fans will be disappointed to see three games chalked off his final run-in.