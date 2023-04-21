“A role model”- Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on key Liverpool star that has been missing recently

A key Liverpool star has not been getting game time recently and at his press conference today, Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on him for his attitude.

Until the Reds’ clash with Chelsea at the start of the month, Harvey Elliott played in every match for the Merseyside club this season and started in their big match with Man City prior to their meeting with the West London club at Stamford Bridge.

Elliott was left out of the squad for that match and has not played a single minute since leaving many fans and journalists wondering what is going on with the 20-year-old.

Today at his press conference, Klopp spoke about the youngster and stated that the midfielder is training at a high level.

“He’s training exceptionally. Have to say for the situation he’s in now, training on a super level and not being involved, he’s kind of a role model. He never gives up. The character he shows is exceptional,” the Liverpool boss said via Paul Gorst.

The German coach never clarified why Elliott has not been playing, considering the English star played in every match up until Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has not had the best of seasons but that can be said for several Liverpool players during the current campaign. Klopp is often said to have a soft spot for Elliott and it won’t be long before the youngster returns to the field.