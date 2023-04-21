Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for the Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand.

Zubimendi was linked with a move to Arsenal at the start of the season as well but the 24-year-old defensive midfielder chose to continue at the Spanish club.

According to a report via Fichajes, the Gunners are now preparing a substantial offer to sign the two players at the end of the season. Apparently, the North London club could offer a sum of around €120 million to the Spanish club, in order to sign the two players.

Zubimendi has been one of the best midfielders in the Spanish league this season and Robin Le Normand has impressed with his defensive performances as well.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their squad in order to compete on all fronts next season. The Gunners are currently pushing for the league title and they are set to return to the Champions League next year.

Mikel Arteta will have to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey, and Zubimendi seems like the ideal fit.

Meanwhile, players like Gabriel Magalhaes have been erratic this season and the Gunners must look to bring in a quality central defender as well. Le Normand has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Both players are entering their peak years and they could prove to be useful options for the North London club in the coming season. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to accept Arsenal’s offer and cash in on the duo.