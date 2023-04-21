Aston Villa are looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season and they have identified Facundo Medina as a potential target.

The 23-year-old Argentine defender has been a key player for the French club Lens, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Brighton are keeping tabs on the talented young defender as well, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

Medina is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The 23-year-old South American could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club has improved immensely since the arrival of their new manager Unai Emery and they are currently pushing for European qualification. Villa will need a better squad to compete across all fronts next season and the defence is an area that is in need of improvement. Medina could be an upgrade on Tyrone Mings and he would be a superb long-term investment for the Premier League club as well.

Régulièrement supervisé par des clubs espagnols et italiens, #Medina (#Lens) a aussi été remarqué du côté de la PL. Plusieurs clubs anglais sont attentifs aux prestations de l’international argentin, Aston Villa étant notamment sur le coup avec Brighton. #Mercato #RCL — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) April 20, 2023

The 23-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Working with a top-class coach like Emery will only help him develop as a footballer.

The defender has three goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and he could add a new dimension to the Aston Villa attack during set pieces.

Villa certainly have the resources to fend off competition from Brighton and secure the defender’s signature this summer.