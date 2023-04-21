Aston Villa reignite interest in 22-year-old Arsenal attacker

Aston Villa could step up their interest in signing Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT, who claims Unai Emery is a big admirer of the Gunners’ young wide-playmaker having previously awarded him with his senior debut while in charge of the Londoners back in 2018.

Despite being part of a strong core of young English players, Smith Rowe’s position at Arsenal has come under threat this season following the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who was signed from Brighton in January.

Seemingly way down in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, Smith Rowe, 22, could find himself in search of a new challenge as he looks to reignite his stagnating career.

And according to these latest reports, Villa Park could be where the 22-year-old is offered a lot more regular playing time, even though the Villians came up short in their efforts to sign him following a £30m bid in the summer of 2021.

Since making his senior debut for the Gunners, Smith Rowe, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to directly contribute to 28 goals in 93 games in all competitions.