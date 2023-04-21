Chelsea add surprise Championship manager to four-man shortlist

Chelsea are ramping up their efforts to hire a new permanent manager.

Having recently made the decision to sack Graham Potter after just six months in charge, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly has been forced to rehire former boss and club legend Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

However, with the Blues crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, and the side sitting 11th in the Premier League, there is nothing left for the Londoners to play for, so Lampard’s job of motivating the side has been made even harder.

Consequently, while the ex-England international contends with trying to get the Chelsea squad to perform for their final seven matches of the season, Boehly and the rest of his senior hierarchy are extensively searching for Potter’s long-term successor.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann and Mauricio Pochettino are believed to be the vacant position’s front runners, but according to a recent report from The Times, Burnley manager and former Man City defender Vincent Kompany has also been added to the club’s shortlist of candidates.

Exclusive: Vincent Kompany has emerged as a surprise contender for the Chelsea job. Four candidates remain on shortlist: Kompany, Nagelsmann, Pochettino and one other. Currently no favourite.https://t.co/tA7GKc7XYz #cfc — Tom Roddy (@TomRoddy_) April 21, 2023

Having recently guided Burnley back to the Premier League following a thoroughly impressive campaign in the Championship, Kompany’s stock as a manager has risen but whether or not a job the size of Chelsea could come too soon for the Belgian is open for debate.