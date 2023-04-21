Exclusive: Pundit suggests that treble for Man City this season is ‘certainly possible’ and quadruple is ‘inevitable’

It’s been 24 years since Manchester United won the only treble that’s been achieved in English football history, indicating just how difficult it is to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, however, Man City are on the cusp of emulating their cross city rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side need to negotiate a tasty Brighton and Hove Albion side in the FA Cup this weekend to make the final, and overcome Real Madrid in the European showpiece to give them a shot of glory in that competition.

There’s also the small matter of a title-defining Premier League game against Arsenal next week to come too.

City are certainly playing well enough to make history, and Stan Collymore, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column believes it’s ‘certainly possible.’ Do they have what it takes to get over the line though?

‘The treble is certainly possible but very difficult for a reason. There are some good teams left in the FA Cup, Real Madrid in the Champions League and Arsenal may well go and win against Manchester City, in which case all bets are off,’ Collymore wrote.

‘Do I think it will happen this season? I don’t but I don’t think they’ll be far away in the next few seasons. If they continue the capital investment at City from the last six, seven, eight years, and there’s no suggestion that they’ll back off under pressure from the Qataris at Man United and the Saudi’s at Newcastle, then it’s inevitable because more clubs will buy more quality players.’

Whether or not the club are celebrating with some silverware at the end of the 2022/23 season, it’s still been a vintage campaign for Guardiola and his players, none more so than Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been the focal point of a team that have played with such intensity and desire in every match, that most opponents haven’t been able to live with them. Those that have, have just managed to catch them on an off day.

Even if, nay when, they do win the treble, Collymore still isn’t convinced they’ll be lauded as much as the ’99 team.

‘This season I think they’ll be close but no cigar. If they were to do it, however, then the comparisons will start with that Man United side and I don’t think that the team that plays for Man City today, very good as they are, can hold a candle to that Man United treble-winning team,’ he added.

‘The ’99 vintage can legitimately go into a very rarified group with the great Liverpool cup winning teams, standing toe to toe with ANY team on a football pitch.‘