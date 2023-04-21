Journalist states the reasons Julian Nagelsmann rejected Chelsea approach

Julian Nagelsmann has taken himself out of the running for the Chelsea job and a Sky Sports reporter has revealed the reasons the German coach rejected the Blues.

The former Bayern Munich man was one of the leading candidates for the vacant role at Stamford Bridge but Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Friday that the 35-year-old is no longer available for talks as the German does not want the role.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy followed that up by revealing the reasons Nagelsmann rejected the role; stating that he saw fundamental structural, recruitment and process decisions at Chelsea that wouldn’t best serve his management.

Told Julian Nagelsmann felt there were fundamental structural, recruitment and process decisions at Chelsea that wouldn't best serve his management. Club's position is he wasn't the favourite for the job and there were mixed feelings on him. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 21, 2023

The West London club’s next manager will now likely be former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who held further talks with the Blues this week. According to the Independent, Todd Boehly was said to be impressed by the Argentine’s vision for the club and he now looks in good shape to get the job.

Chelsea is currently a mess right now under the new ownership group and Nagelsmann clearly saw the flaws in the way the club is run. Any manager taking over at Stamford Bridge next season has a huge job on their hands, as three managers have failed in the role this season with Boehly overseeing their reigns.