Leicester ace has returned but won’t be allowed to play in relegation battle

James Justin is back in training but the full-back will not be able to feature for Leicester City during their important run-in.

After rupturing his Achilles nearly six months ago, Justin has been forced to undergo an intense rehabilitation program.

And now back to full fitness, the talented defender has returned to first-team training.

However, despite the Foxes sitting precariously inside the Premier League’s relegation zone and facing a massive final seven games, Justin will not be eligible to feature.

That’s because he is not registered in his side’s 25-man domestic squad. The month of January allows clubs the opportunity to register and unregister players and Justin, due to his suspected season-ending injury, was dropped in favour of Ricardo Pereira.

Leicester City’s final seven fixtures will see them play Wolves, Leeds United, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.