Liverpool to challenge Premier League rivals for Bundesliga defender but reliable Reds journalist has doubts

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka this summer.

The 23-year-old is set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season as his contract is about to expire, which makes the defender a free agent.

In the build-up to the summer window, there were several clubs interested in the centre-backs services, but Football Insider now reports that the race is down to just two teams.

The report states that Liverpool and Tottenham will make contract proposals at the end of the season, but one reliable Liverpool journalist has doubts about a move.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a centre-back this summer and everything about a move for the French star makes sense. The defender is young, has a good profile for the German’s team, and is a free agent but according to reliable Liverpool journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool will not make a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

“Unfortunately, the conversations I have had about this player have sort of been, I wouldn’t say a hard no, but a firm no,” the GOAL journalist told The Redmen TV.

“The people I have spoken to around Liverpool have poured cold water on it and I sort of believed them to be fair.”

There are still several weeks to go before the summer window opens and it remains to be seen if any of these two clubs make a move.