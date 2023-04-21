Erik Ten Hag to wield Man United axe as 15 players, including £73m star, in line for summer exits

Manchester United are set for a major summer clear-out.

Despite winning the EFL Cup earlier in the season, Europa League defeat against Sevilla on Thursday night served as a reminder of just how off the pace the Red Devils really are.

David De Gea put in a disastrous performance with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who filled in for the injured Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, looking far from assured in defence. Erik Ten Hag’s attackers, which included Jadon Sancho, who signed from Borussia Dortmund two season’s ago for £73m (Sky Sports), endured another tough night. In fact, winger Antony was probably the only player to live up to expectations.

And consequently, following yet another abysmal display, according to a recent report from The Guardian, manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to wield the Old Trafford axe and could offload as many as 15 senior players once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Which players could leave Man United this summer?

The names in The Guardian’s report include Maguire, Lindelof, midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred and attackers Jadon Sancho and injury-stricken Anthony Martial.

Other out-of-favour players who could find themselves looking for a new club at the end of the season are believed to be former Ajax playmaker Donny van de Beek, winger Anthony Elanga, backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson, young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, and defensive quartet Brandon Williams, Alex Telles, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. The latter two are said to be ‘definitely leaving’, which comes as little surprise considering the pair have barely featured in the last few years.