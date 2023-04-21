Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old Denmark forward has made quite an impression since his move to the Italian club and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

A report from the Mirror claims that Manchester United have now taken the lead in the transfer race and it remains to be seen whether they can secure the services of the 20-year-old in the coming months.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to bring in a quality goalscorer at the end of the season. Hojlund could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition and he could form a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford.

The England international has carried the Manchester United attack all season, but he needs more help next year.

Hojlund has the potential to develop into a top-class player for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag could help him fulfil his potential.

The former Ajax manager has an impressive track record of nurturing talented young players, and he could help the Denmark forward continue his development with regular football at Old Trafford.

The talented young striker has 14 goals and six assists across all competitions this season, and it remains to be seen whether Atalanta are prepared to let him leave the club at the end of the season.

A move to Old Trafford would be a major step up in his career and playing in the Premier League could accelerate his development.