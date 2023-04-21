Newcastle handed double boost ahead of Spurs clash

Newcastle United have been handed two potentially significant injury boosts ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Looking to continue their push to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Magpies, currently fourth on 56-points, will know that victory over fifth-placed Spurs would give their European hopes a major lift.

Although Eddie Howe suffered a recent setback after his side were thumped 3-0 by Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa, all the focus will now be on getting the better of Christian Stellini’s Lilywhites.

And handed an extra boost in pursuit of all three points this weekend, Howe could welcome back two important players to his starting lineup.

That’s according to a recent report from the Chronicle’s Ciaran Kelly, who claims midfielder Sean Longstaff has recovered from recent illness and has ‘trained well’ this week with winger and top goalscorer Miguel Almiron also in line to start following his second-half substitute’s appearance against Villa last weekend.

Sunday’s match between Newcastle and Spurs, which is set to be played at St James’ Park, is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.