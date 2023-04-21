Newcastle preparing to sell 26-year-old as Magpies’ summer budget reported

Newcastle United are reportedly open to allowing winger Allan Saint-Maximin to leave St James’ Park at the end of the season.

The Frenchman, although featuring in 26 games in all competitions already this season, has struggled to nail a regular starting spot down in Eddie Howe’s preferred matchday 11.

Not only that but following the recent acquisition of Anthony Gordon from Everton, Saint-Maximin, 26, now faces strong competition if he is to finally become the Geordies’ main left-sided attacker.

And according to talkSPORT, that is something that is unlikely to happen with manager Eddie Howe open to offloading the former Nice wide-man once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Interestingly, the Magpies, despite being owned by wealthy Saudi backers, are believed to be willing to inject £20-25m into the squad this summer with their budget only set to receive additional funds should they offload some players, and with Saint-Maximin retaining a high value, Howe and co. are confident this summer could be the right time to recoup a decent fee for the Frenchman.

Of course, though, qualification into the Champions League next season would see the northeast giants able to spend more due to their need to comply with strict Financial Fair Play rules.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table on 56-points but with a European qualification shootout against fifth-placed Spurs on the horizon, the Magpies’ hopes of reaching the promised land could be dealt a major blow.