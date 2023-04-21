Opinion: Arsenal’s shortcomings cruelly exposed again as title dreams slip away

Another rollercoaster of a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium was wonderful for the neutral but cruelly exposed Arsenal’s shortcomings again this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been the team to beat up until a few weeks ago, but the cracks started to appear when Bournemouth took a two-goal lead in north London, only to be pegged back thanks to a sensational second-half comeback.

The last three English top-flight matches have shown the Gunners to not be ready to be crowned champions of England again for the first time in almost two decades.

Against Liverpool and West Ham, Arsenal were cruising, and in both games they allowed their opponents to get back into the game.

Those four dropped points were added to again on Friday night, albeit the 3-3 draw against Southampton was a point salvaged given that Arsenal were 3-1 down with only four minutes left to play.

Compare and contrast those three matches with the consistency and relentlessness of Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

According to WhoScored, prior to the 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, the Citizens had won their last 10 games in a row in all competitions, and it’s runs like these which have become the hallmark of City’s past few seasons.

It’s where Arsenal need to get to if they genuinely want to be considered as contenders, and that means no more performances like that which was seen at the Emirates on Friday night.