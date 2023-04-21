Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly attracting the attention of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to a recent report from Esporte, who claims the Parisians have been impressed by the Brazilian’s performances during his opening campaign with the Magpies.

Undoubtedly one of Eddie Howe’s most important players, Guimaraes, who joined from Lyon last summer, has hit the ground running in the Premier League, and appears on course to be crowned the Toon’s ‘Player of the Season’.

However, with top individual performances, such as the ones Guimaraes has put in already this season, comes interest, often from overseas, and it appears Newcastle’s talented South American is no exception.

In an effort to fend off any unwanted attention, Newcastle are believed to be willing to offer the 25-year-old a new and improved contract, but talks are so far not advanced, and consequently, Paris Saint-Germain may feel they have a chance of luring the number 39 away from St James’ Park.

Since joining Newcastle 12 months ago, Guimaraes, who also has 10 senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 14 goals in 49 games, in all competitions.