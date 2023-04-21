Tottenham now considering 38-year-old for manager role

Tottenham are said to be considering Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim for their vacant managerial position ahead of the new season.

The 38-year-old has become a highly-rated manager due to his time at Sporting and has been linked to the Chelsea job in recent weeks. It looks like the Blues are now edging towards former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino as according to the Independent, Todd Boehly was said to be impressed by the Argentine’s vision for the club and he now looks in good shape to get the job after talks this week.

That has left plenty of options for Tottenham to pick from and Amorim seems to be a name that the Spurs hierarchy likes, reports the Daily Mail.

Amorim has spent the last three seasons with Sporting and guided them to the league title in 2021 – their first in 19 years. In addition to that league victory, the Portuguese coach has also brought two Portuguese League Cups to Sporting during his time at the club.

The 38-year-old is a coach Tottenham fans would be happy with as he has an eye-catching possession-based style and is used to using a back three – which has been present at Spurs all season long.

There seems to still be a long way to go in appointing Tottenham’s next manager but Amorim is now another name in the mix for the Premier League role.