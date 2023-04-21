Video: Caleta-Car rises highest to head Southampton 3-1 ahead at Arsenal

Things have gone from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, with Duje Caleta-Car allowed to rise unmarked at the far post to head Southampton into a 3-1 lead.
The Saints had stunned the Emirates Stadium by going ahead in the first minute, and former Gunner, Theo Walcott, compounded their misery by putting them two up before the quarter hour.
A superb volley by Gabriel Martinelli gave the hosts some hope before half-time, but Caleta-Car’s intervention restored the two-goal advantage for the league’s bottom club.
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2023
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo