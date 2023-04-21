Video: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe link-up for world-class goal in PSG win

Paris Saint-Germian were 2-1 winners over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday night with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi shining for the league leaders.

The French superstar opened the scoring after nine minutes when a sensational Messi pass picked out Bernat before the defender set up Mbappe to break the deadlock.

The world’s two best players were at it again for PSG’s second but this time directly linked up. The Argentine picked out the French superstar with a world-class pass before the forward showed composure to go around the goalkeeper and score.

The goal was the tenth Messi set up for Mbappe this season – the highest between two players in Europe’s top five leagues this season.