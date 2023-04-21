Video: Lionel Messi produces sensational pass in build-up to Mbappe goal

PSG have taken the lead against Angers in their Ligue 1 clash through Kylian Mbappe and there was a sensational pass from Lionel Messi in the build-up to the deadlock being broken. 

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to go 11 points clear at the top of the table tonight and move one step closer to defending their crown.

That has got off to a good start as Mbappe has scored after just nine minutes. Although he won’t be credited with an assist, the pass from Lionel Messi in the build-up to the goal was simply sensational, but we shouldn’t be surprised at this stage.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

