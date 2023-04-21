Video: Martinelli’s stunning volley sees Arsenal halve the deficit against Southampton

After going two goals down in the opening 15 minutes of their game against Southampton, Arsenal needed a quick response, and Gabriel Martinelli provided it with a stunning volley to wake up the Emirates Stadium crowd again.

Inexplicably, the Gunners had gone one down in the first minute for the second time this season when Aaron Ramsdale’s poor clearance only found Carlos Alcaraz and the Southampton man didn’t pass up the gift.

Former Arsenal star, Theo Walcott, then silenced the majority of supporters with a simple second before some neat interplay saw Bukayo Saka find Martinelli to smash the ball home.

MARTINELLI PULLS ONE BACK ? pic.twitter.com/b8wrDxNZ00 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2023

Gabriel Martinelli scores to calm the Southampton storm. ? ?: @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/fewWXcvYcP — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo