Video: Odegaard and Saka score in quick succession to give Arsenal hope of incredible comeback win

Despite looking dead and buried at 3-1 down to Southampton with four minutes of normal time left to play, Arsenal somehow summoned their never say die attitude again to draw level thanks to quick fire goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Gunners fans were streaming out of the Emirates Stadium but quickly tried to get back in as first Odegaard gave them hope and then Saka took the roof off.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been 2-0 down early on, but at least they’ve shown some fighting spirit in this one. Better late than never.

GOAL | Arsenal 2-3 Southampton | Odegaardpic.twitter.com/I2YDvMmCzm — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 21, 2023

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES. ? ARSENAL COULD SAVE THEIR SEASON. ? ?: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/Z3a7GehLEp — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2023

??| GOAL: ODEGAARD GETS ONE BACK FOR ARSENAL ARSENAL 2-3 SOUTHAMPTON pic.twitter.com/SUvNOeaQsg — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 21, 2023

GOAL!!!! ARSENAL HAVE EQUALIZED! SAKA MAKES IT 3-3! #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/BTNhiTXHxK — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) April 21, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports, fubo TV, Eleven Sports and CBS Sports Golazo