Video: Walcott back to haunt Arsenal as he fires Southampton into a two-goal lead

Arsenal FC
If Arsenal thought that a home game against a bottom-of-the-table Southampton was going to be a walk in the park, returning old boy, Theo Walcott, soon made it plain that it wasn’t.

The Gunners had already gone behind in the opening minute to a Carlos Alcaraz stunner after Aaron Ramsdale’s poor clearance went straight to the Saints man.

Mikel Arteta’s side were opened up again in the 14th minute as a simple ball behind the defenders found Walcott to slide home and silence the Emirates.

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

