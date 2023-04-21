Video: Walcott back to haunt Arsenal as he fires Southampton into a two-goal lead

If Arsenal thought that a home game against a bottom-of-the-table Southampton was going to be a walk in the park, returning old boy, Theo Walcott, soon made it plain that it wasn’t.

The Gunners had already gone behind in the opening minute to a Carlos Alcaraz stunner after Aaron Ramsdale’s poor clearance went straight to the Saints man.

Mikel Arteta’s side were opened up again in the 14th minute as a simple ball behind the defenders found Walcott to slide home and silence the Emirates.

THEO WALCOTT SCORES AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB!!! ? pic.twitter.com/25mhOwuovm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2023

THEO WALCOTT AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB. ? Arsenal are getting played off the pitch by relegation threatened Southampton. ? ?: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/IwoOiVrl8H — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo