West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Argentine midfielder has not started for West Ham since the opening day of the season and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. A move away from West Ham would allow him to resurrect his career.

A report from Evening Standard claims that West Ham are unlikely to offer him a contract extension as he is almost certain to leave the London club at the end of the season.

West Ham have had a disappointing captain so far and they are currently fighting the relegation battle.

They will have to improve the squad during the summer transfer window in order to climb up the table and parting ways with fringe players like Lanzini could prove to be a wise decision.

The 30-year-old used to be a fan favourite at West Ham, but he has clearly regressed over the past year, and he’s no longer the player used to be.

West Ham will need to replace him with a young and talented creative midfielder at the end of the season.