£180k-a-week Liverpool fan favourite has decided where he will play next season

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and he has decided not to sign an extension with the Reds.

Firmino has been a loyal servant for Liverpool since joining the club from Hoffenheim back in 2014.

The 31-year-old has helped Liverpool win every single trophy at the club level, and he will be looking to pursue a new adventure now.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the player has agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Spanish giants could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third and Firmino could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Despite the fact that the player is in his 30s, remains a top-class attacker who could make a big difference for them.

Barcelona are in need of a quality alternative to Robert Lewandowski, and the Liverpool star could be a useful option to have.

The 31-year-old is capable of playing as a centre forward as well as a central attacking midfielder. The Brazilian is extremely versatile and he can perform in multiple roles at a high level.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke for the Spanish outfit.

Firmino has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he has the pedigree to become an instant hit in the Spanish league as well.

As for Liverpool, they will be able to save on his substantial wages of £180,000 a week and invest that money into strengthening the squad during the summer transfer window.