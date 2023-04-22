Bayern are prepared to break a long-serving ‘unwritten’ rule and go big in the upcoming summer window for a top striker, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column.

It sends a warning shot to Manchester United ahead of their own search for offensive reinforcements, with both clubs said to hold an interest in similar targets – in particular, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani.

“Bayern Munich always had some unwritten rules. One rule was: don’t do crazy things in the transfer market; don’t pay over €100m for a player,” the German journalist wrote.

“But Europe’s top clubs should now be aware that such times are over – Bayern Munich will be now giving big money away.

“They have to go for a big player. Manchester United, especially, should be aware of this because they are going all in for a striker now (specifically the same three on the shortlist of the Red Devils in Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani).”

The need for a new forward is obvious for both outfits with the Bavarians having notably struggled for goals since Robert Lewandowksi’s departure to La Liga, whilst the Red Devils have become near solely reliant on Marcus Rashford’s efforts in their hunt for top four football.

With Champions League football all but guaranteed for both clubs, there could be some intense battling on the horizon with both Osimhen and Kane sure to attract significant attention.

Whether Bayern can stump up the funds to afford a talent of the former’s standing remains to be seen, of course, though its the market they’ll be forced to shop in if they are indeed keen to put their money where their mouth is to fill the void in an otherwise star-studded squad.