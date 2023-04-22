It seems that not even Todd Boehly’s billions will be enough to buy Chelsea their main transfer target this summer, with reports surfacing that one of the west Londoner’s European rivals are willing to bid an astonishing €150m/£133m to land the player concerned.

That would blow the British transfer record – the £106.8m the Blues paid to Benfica for Enzo Fernandez (per Sky Sports – out of the water.

Indeed, it would be the second highest amount ever paid for a player were it to go through. Only Neymar’s PSG switch would be ahead of it in terms of purchase price, per Goal.

It’s unlikely that the €222m Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar from Barcelona will ever be beaten, and it’s the French giants that are preparing to walk all over Chelsea’s aspirations this time around.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been one of the players of the season, with WhoScored noting his astonishing statistics in 2022/23 of 26 goals and four assists for the Serie A champions-elect.

It’s that type of form that has had all of European football sitting up and taking notice, but as Football Insider note, a well placed source has revealed the incredible figure that PSG are willing to stump up.

That would suggest that the Ligue Un club know that Lionel Messi is unlikely to stay or else the move for Osimhen makes no sense whatsoever.

From Chelsea’s perspective, it looks like they’ll need to turn their attentions elsewhere, and if it’s a prolific striker they’re after, there’s one just across the capital who might appeal to them.