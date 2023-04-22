Chelsea are facing a tough summer.

The Blues, owned by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, have endured a dreadful campaign.

Exiting both domestic cup competitions early before recently crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, the Londoners, who sit inside the Premier League’s bottom half, have nothing but pride to left to play for in their final seven matches.

And following Boehly’s recent decision to sack Graham Potter after just six months in charge, former boss and club legend Frank Lampard has been tasked with steadying the ship until the end of the season while the club hunt for their next permanent manager.

Consequently, with so much uncertainty surrounding the Londoners, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, the Blues are set to ‘face a tricky for months’ when it comes to the possibility of renewing player’s deals. Two first-team stars who Chelsea are keen to tie down on new terms are N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz but there are now no guarantees either will sign on the dotted line.

Kante, 32, will be out of contract at the end of the current season, and although there has been talk of a renewed deal, an announcement has yet to come.

Havertz, 23, on the other hand, has a deal that is set to run until 2025, but with the attacker struggling to replicate his form for Bayer Leverkusen, and the Blues’ fanbase never really taking to him, it is perhaps understandable why the German may be considering his options.